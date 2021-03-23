Government urged to help make electric bikes cheaper

Motoring Correspondent

Greener options very expensive compared to traditional alternatives.

Electronia, the official agents for Energica and Zero electric motorcycles in South Africa, has urged government to step up its commitment to an emissions-free automotive future.

Fully electric motorcycles are on sale locally, but similar to electric vehicles, they have to compete with much more affordable alternatives powered by internal combustion engines.

Kobus van Rensburg, CEO of Electronia, has called on the South African government to set an example for the rest of Africa in awarding the electric motorcycling with a grant in order to make it more affordable.

“The South African government could be the first country in Africa to make a bold move and follow in the footsteps of the US and the UK,” said an Rensburg.

“The grants these countries afforded on electric motorcycles is surely a message for the South African government to do something similar. Not only in going from polluting vehicles to zero emission vehicles, but the massive savings on fuel and the ideal perfect commuting machines,” continued van Rensburg.

Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry, was awarded a grant of over $1-million from the California Energy Commission. With matching commitment from Zero, over $2m in funding was made available to drive the company’s continued research, development, and assembly of 100% electric motorcycles at their California headquarters.

In the UK, motorcycles and scooters joined cars, vans, trucks, and buses in the government’s drive for greener vehicles, Business Minister Matthew Hancock announced back in 2015 that up to £7.5-million will be set aside to boost the uptake for electric two-wheelers and help biker’s bridge the cost gap between a zero-emission electric motorcycle and conventional petrol versions.

The grant offered up to £1 500 off the purchase price allowing motorcyclists to reduce both their running costs and environmental impact.

The move comes following meetings with the electric Motorcycle Industry Association and leading manufacturers including Zero, Suzuki, Harley Davidson, BMW, Volt and Mahindra.

