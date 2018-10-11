Refreshed Mahindra KUV100 NXT set to become even more popular

Mahindra SA is introducing its refreshed A segment SUV, the KUV100 NXT which is set to become even more popular.

“The New KUV 100 NXT offers an excellent value proposition of space along with safety features such as airbags and ABS from the base variant onwards. At R134 999, coupled with an attractive finance and insurance offer, this variant is expected to generate significant interest amongst the first-time buyers,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

The New KUV100 NXT comes with a bold new look, a new grille, larger alloy wheels on the K8 variant and redesigned tail lamps.

The redesigned seven-slot grille appears to be more aggressive, and the number plate now sits atop a blacked-out bumper section; there is also a new silver skid plate to emphasise the KUV’s SUV-family genes. Mahindra has also created new blacked-out surrounds for the integrated fog lights, which are standard on the K8 variant.

There are new 15” diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels on the K8 and the integrated roof rails have been redesigned to be more aerodynamically efficient.

Some of the most popular styling cues on The New KUV100 NXT, the fist-shaped side mirrors and the rear door handles in the C-pillars, have been retained, although the mirrors now incorporate the side turn signals.

At the rear, the tail gate and rear bumper have been completely redesigned. The rear tail gate features deeper character lines that form around brand-new double-barrel rear combination lights and a new electronic latch on certain models. The headlights are now equipped with LED daytime running lights.

The restyled rear bumper mirrors the trapezoidal design of the front bumper, with new integrated reflectors and a silver skid plate.

Inside, there is new fabric upholstery, piano black detailing on certain specification levels and a new temperature control panel on models fitted with climate control.

The New KUV100 NXT now also has a 7” (17.8 cm) touch screen on the K8 variant, which replaces the previous 3.5” display.

This infotainment system is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and audio, image and video playback.

Other luxury additions include a new remote boot-opening switch, a new gearshift indicator display, Intellipark reverse parking sensors and electrically foldable side mirrors on the K8.

The additional luxury specifications on The New KUV100 NXT only add to its already impressive list of features such as power windows, tilt-adjustable power steering, air conditioning, central locking rear underfloor storage bins and foldable rear seats.

On K6 and K8 models, this list of creature comforts grows to include a rear row armrest, a cooled glove box, follow-me-home and lead-me-to-vehicle headlights, remote keyless entry, speed-sensing door locks and front and rear 12V power outlets.

In terms of safety, the vehicle is equipped with dual front airbags, child safety locks on the rear doors, ABS with EBD (EBD available only on K6+ and K8 variants) and corner braking control (CBC).

In addition, the K6+ and K8 versions of The New KUV100 NXT also have speed-sensing automatic door locks, automatic hazard warnings in emergency situations and a security alarm.

The KUV100 NXT is available with the choice of two three-cylinder, turbocharged all-aluminium engines.

The 1.2 mFalcon G80 turbo petrol engine is equipped with multi-point fuel injection and dual-variable valve timing to deliver 61 kW and 115 Nm of torque.

The 1.2 mFalcon D75 turbodiesel engine has common rail direct injection and an intercooler to deliver 57 kW and a generous 190 Nm of torque, with the latter peaking between 1 750 rpm and 2 250 rpm.

On the K8 specification level, the diesel model is equipped with a micro-hybrid system that switches off the engine when the vehicle is not moving and immediately restarts the engine when the accelerator is pressed.

Both engines drive the front wheels of the KUV100 through a five-speed manual gearbox.

A large part of The New KUV100 NXT’s popularity is its SUV-style and functionality. This includes its higher-than-normal 170 mm ground clearance and its equally functional approach and departure angles of just under 22 degrees.

Under the sheet metal, the KUV rides on independent McPherson struts suspension with dual path mounts and coil springs. At the rear, the suspension consists of semi-independent twist beams and coil springs, with all four corners also equipped with hydraulic gas-charged shock absorbers.

The New KUV100 NXT has a wheelbase of 2.385 metres that has been intelligently utilised to offer seating for five adults and 243 litres of luggage space, which can be increased to 473 litres, with the rear seats folded flat.

True value for money

With six models in The New KUV100 NXT range, there is bound to be a Mahindra for every taste and budget. The range is as follows:

KUV NXT K2+ Petrol: R134 999 (incl. VAT)

KUV NXT K4+ Petrol: R163 999 (Incl. VAT)

KUV NXT K6+ Petrol: R187 999 (incl. VAT)

KUV NXT K6+ Diesel: R204 999 (incl. VAT)

KUV NXT K8 Petrol: R199 999 (incl. VAT)

KUV NXT K8 Diesel: R219 999 (incl. VAT)

All models feature a full 3-year / 100 000 km standard warranty plus a 2-year / 50 000 km powertrain warranty. All K6+ and K8+ models also have a 3-year / 50 000 km service plan as standard. Service intervals for both the petrol and diesel models are 10 000 km and all vehicles have a 3-year roadside assistance plan.

