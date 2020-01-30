VIVOnation music and lifestyle festival is back with an unmissable line-up

Volkswagen South Africa’s VIVOnation music and lifestyle festival is back and this year, the two-day affair will be bigger than before, offering an exciting musical line-up, a trendy VIVO Bula Boot market, three additional stages, a unique driving experience around the VIVO Track and a vibrant mix of food, fashion and fun.

The Container Yard in Johannesburg’s City Deep will once again be turned into the hottest party venue on 4 and 5 April 2020.

A line-up of Mzansi’s top acts including Nadia Nakai, Lady Zamar and Nasty C, will bring an exciting celebration of freedom, fun and the freshest sounds to the festival on Saturday. To add more flavour to the line-up, Busiswa, Shekhinah, DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto and Kabza De Small will turn the Sunday into something of an essential date for lovers of Mzansi’s versatile sounds.

Complementing SA’s best talent will be three of Gauteng’s most sought-after pop-up social events.

Until Until, HomeComing and WeHeartBeat will bring the boldness behind one of the country’s most unique festival experiences and use the VIVOnation platform to showcase what it means to be #UNcontained.

According to Martina Biene, Head of the Volkswagen Brand, music has always been an intrinsic bedrock for the South African society.

“Music has always been South Africa’s 12th official language and continues to play an important role in shaping Mzansi’s pop-culture. VIVOnation 2020 promises to be more than just a music festival but a movement that brings South Africans together – going to the culture and celebrating the creatives, makers, game-changers and pioneers who are the freedom seekers and embody what it means to live Uncontained,” said Biene in a statement.

Line-up details:

Saturday, 4 April line-up: Nadia Nakai, Lady Zamar and Nasty C

Sunday, 5 April line-up: Busiswa, Shekhinah, DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto and Kabza De Small.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets cost R150 per person and include an R80 non-refundable food and drinks voucher and free Park and Ride from Newtown. Tickets are available at vivonation.co.za.

