Is your dog smarter than the average pooch? Website uses games to test canine intelligence

The Dognition site uses questionnaires and games to help owners determine how empathetic and clever their pet is, the Mail Online reports.

First, pet owners fill out a questionnaire about their beloved pooch. Is Spot well-behaved? Does Fido respond to commands? Based on the results, owners are given a series of science-based games. These tests are designed to test a dog’s level of empathy, communication, cunning, memory, and reasoning abilities.

These include the eye contact, where you time how long your dog can keep eye contact to test empathy, and the foot pointing game to test communication skills.

The owner feeds the results into the database and a profile report is created, categorising your dog into one of nine personality types, including Einstein, Expert, Socialite, Stargazer, Charmer, Renaissance, Protodog, Maverick and Ace.