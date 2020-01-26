 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Home Life 26.1.2020 08:31 am

The most elusive flower colours

Alice Spenser-Higgs
PREMIUM!
The most elusive flower colours

Good for shade: Plectranthus ‘Mona Lavender’. Picture: Supplied

For drought tolerance, little can beat the many varieties of blue salvia, that are also a magnet for bees and butterflies.

This year’s Pantone colour of the year is classic blue, one of the most popular yet most elusive flower colours. That is because the blue pigment is not found in all flowers, making the range of “true blue” flowers quite small. However, many flowers which are described as blue often have a tinge of purple, adding a dreamy softness to the garden that other flowers can’t emulate. The reason why blue is so effective is because it is a soothing and restful colour, that creates a sense of distance and space. It is a well-known landscape design trick to use...
Related Stories
Hardy plants are the future 6.1.2020
Heat-busting plants in dazzling colours 8.12.2019
Tropicals for indoors and out 1.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.