Make a bright, bold statement this Christmas with Poinsettia

Amid the holly and fake snow, the one Christmas decoration that makes sense for us in sunny South Africa is Poinsettia.

It originates from Southern Mexico and like so many other tropical plants from that area, including bougainvillea and hibiscus, it grows easily in South Africa, developing into a large, showy shrub.

Its botanical name, Euphorbia pulcherrima means ‘The most beautiful euphorbia’ and legend has it that a young Mexican girl on her way to Church on Christmas eve didn’t have a gift for baby Jesus, so she picked some weeds. When she laid them in front of the nativity, they burst into beautiful colour. From then on Poinsettia was known as “Flores de Noche Buena,” or “Flowers of the Holy Night.”

How it became an almost universal Christmas flower is due to some clever marketing by an American entrepreneur Paul Ecke Jr. who sent free poinsettia plants to TV studios across the country, including “The Tonight Show” and Bob Hope’s holiday specials. It caught on and now poinsettias are among the most popular plants sold in the United States and it has spread across the world.

For the pot poinsettia to flower in time for Christmas, it needs at least 12 hours of darkness each day during early summer to force the bracts (the colourful red leaves) to colour up and the flowers (the tiny buds in the centre) to form.

At indoor plant growers LVG, the massive poinsettia houses are programmed to automatically open from pitch dark to full light at 8am, with automated humidifier sprayers to maintain the steamy tropical conditions.

The poinsettia houses are a breath-taking spectacle, literally a sea of red. That is the most popular colour, but a new star of the show is the ‘Superba Glitter’ with gold flecked leaves that sparkle. White poinsettia is also making a showing. Put all three together and there is no need to do much more in the way of Christmas decoration.

Looked after properly, Christmas poinsettia will look good for two to three months or more. Select the best specimen you can find.

Choose a plant with dark green foliage down to the soil line. The poinsettia should look full, balanced and attractive from all sides. Check the poinsettia’s maturity. Check the true flowers which are located at the base of the coloured bracts. If the flowers are green or red-tipped and fresh looking the bloom will “hold” longer than if yellow pollen is covering the flowers.

When displaying at home, place the plants in a warm room in a position that receives good indirect light but no direct sunlight. Plants like moist soil but not sodden. Allow the water to drain into a saucer and discard excess water. If the soil remains wet the plant can wilt, and root rot can set in.

To keep it going past the holiday season, feed it with a houseplant fertiliser once a month. Do not fertilise when it is in bloom.

After flowering, cut it back down to 10cm and repot into a larger pot (if you want it for the patio) or plant it in the garden.

As garden plants they like full sun. Cutting back hard every year, after flowering, keeps the plant bushy, preventing it from becoming straggly and unattractive.

Just bear in mind that it is a euphorbia which secretes a milky latex when cut. This is a severe irritant to the eyes and skin. Protect your hands with gloves and wear glasses to protect the eyes. Cut back in the early morning when the sap is low.

