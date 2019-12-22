 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Home Life 22.12.2019 09:01 am

Make a bright, bold statement this Christmas with Poinsettia

Alice Spenser-Higgs
PREMIUM!
Make a bright, bold statement this Christmas with Poinsettia

Poinsettia red and white. Picture: Supplied

Looked after properly, Christmas poinsettia will look good for two to three months or more.

Amid the holly and fake snow, the one Christmas decoration that makes sense for us in sunny South Africa is Poinsettia. It originates from Southern Mexico and like so many other tropical plants from that area, including bougainvillea and hibiscus, it grows easily in South Africa, developing into a large, showy shrub. Its botanical name, Euphorbia pulcherrima means ‘The most beautiful euphorbia’ and legend has it that a young Mexican girl on her way to Church on Christmas eve didn’t have a gift for baby Jesus, so she picked some weeds. When she laid them in front of the nativity,...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.