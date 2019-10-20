Research shows 21% of cat owners take their cat to the veterinary surgeon only after it’s already showing observable signs of illness. Cat owners avoid veterinary visits at double the rate as dog owners – only 26% of dog-only owners said they didn’t think it was necessary to take their pet to the vet in the past year compared to 53% of cat-only owners.

Royal Canin SA’s veterinarian and technical manager Dr Michelle Harman said: “Regular feline veterinary care is crucial for the health and happiness of your cat. Just like dogs, cats need wellness exams .

“Cat owners should identify a time of year for this important check-up – such as the start of the year or a mid-year check-up.”

Stress-free vet visits

The vet’s office is unfamiliar and has sights, sounds and smells that can cause your cat to feel anxious or fearful. Cover the pet carrier with a towel to help block the sight of other animals and dampen the unfamiliar sounds. Place the carrier in the room at home where your cat spends most of its time and equip it with familiar soft bedding as well as special toys. Get the best carrier, on that is secure, stable, hard-sided which opens from the top and the front, and can also be taken apart in the middle.

Take your cat to a cat friendly practice, which will provide a more calming environment for you and your cat. Keep peace in a multi-cat household by leaving the returning cat in the carrier for a few minutes once you both bet home to see how all of your other cats react to the unfamiliar smells, and separate them if there are signs of tension.

