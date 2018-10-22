The importance of a nutritious, balanced diet for your dog

You’ve played fetch, gone for a walk, dewormed, bought a new comfortable bed and provided an endless supply of squeaky toys.

Still your fur-kid seems a little down, which leaves you with that helpless feeling and no clue what’s wrong with them.

Half the battle is won if you’re confident that the food you’re feeding them isn’t the root cause of bringing them down.

Head behaviourist at Dogtown South Africa, Gordon Banks, offers these helpful tips to better understand how your dog’s food and diet:

Unexplained changes in behaviour

One of the biggest reasons for behavioural changes comes down to inconsistencies in their diet.

To ensure your beloved furchild always feels their best, focus on feeding them a scientifically-formulated and balanced food that is nutrient rich and filled with high-quality proteins.

“Nutrients in the food need to be balanced and in the correct ratio,” says Banks. “Any changes to a dog’s diet – whether it’s switching to a new brand or adding some home-made extras – can alter the balance of the food, resulting in both physiological and behavioural issues.”

Depression, tiredness and irritability

If you’ve noticed your dog has become less energetic, preferring instead to lie around or sleep longer, or perhaps even lashing out at you or family members, it’s time to investigate the nutritional content of their food.

“An excess or deficiency in protein, carbohydrates, and fat content can all be attributing factors in behavioural disorders like depression, lethargy, irritability and aggression,” says Banks.

Excessive weight gain or loss

Too much food can cause breathing problems, joint issues and even heart disease, while too little food at meal times not only impacts energy levels but may also result in nutritional deficiencies.

“It is vital that your dog receives the recommended quantity according to breed, size and activity levels.”

Destructive chewing and ‘guarding’

Dogs that chew up everything from your shoes to the living room sofa or tend to “growl” and become territorial of their food are often stressed or even bored. Stress and boredom are the most common causes of destructive chewing in domestic household dogs.

