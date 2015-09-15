 
Ayanda proposes to Nombuso this week on Uzalo

Here’s what to expect this week on SABC 1’s Uzalo.

Monday 14 September 2015

Mkhonto visits Sma late at night, drunk. Mastermind and Mxolisi have finally agreed on a plan to go after Xulu’s killer. They kidnap Mkhonto. Meanwhile, Sma shows up at church with MK. Of course GC and Thobile have something to say about that.

Pastor Nkosi delivers a rather guilt-ridden last service. He flees out of the church and the congregants are angered by his speech.

Tuesday 15 September 2015

Mxo and Mastermind deliver Mkhonto the Dlomo. Much to their dismay, both Dlomo and Mabuza are not impressed with their stunt. The Mdletshe’s finally move back to their home.

Mamlambo brings a peace offering for standing against the Mdletshes in their time of need. An unexpected visitor comes to the Maphumulo house. Sma is not impressed. Ayanda proposes to Nombuso…

Wednesday 16 September 2015

Mxolisi plays Mkhonto’s confession to Mangqobo. She is furious. The guest Pastor announces Nombuso and Ayanda’s engagement. Nombuso feels blindsided and is angry. Mastermind packs Phindile’s bags. She wants her out of their house. Maphindi refuses.

Mxolisi is furious after discovering that Nombuso is engaged to Ayanda. Mangqobo is having none of that. They have bigger problems. Thobile finally loses it and goes after Nosipho with a knife.

