This week on Isidingo

Monday, 4 May

High drama at the Ultra Deep as father and daughter go to war. Priya and Brad’s sizzling flirtation threatens to explode. Calvin witnesses the escalation of the conflict between Charlie and Lerato.

Tuesday, 5 May

Nikiwe wins in the boardroom but may lose her family. Priya and Brad are confronted with the reality of their relationship. Calvin’s well meaning efforts fail and Lerato and Charlie are on a collision course.

Wednesday, 6 May

Family or business, which means more to the Sibeko’s, how far will they go to get what they want? The attraction between Priya and Brad reaches boiling point. The fight between Charlie and Lerato gets really dirty.

Thursday, 7 May

Frank takes it upon himself to try and show Nikiwe what Barker is truly capable of. Priya and Brad are fast running out of time to ‘seal the deal’ before Priya’s regular life resumes. Lerato and Charlie’s relationship beef reaches breaking point.

Friday, 8 May

Katlego tries to use seduction in an attempt to reawaken Lincoln’s powers. Priya tries to stick to the once off rule but finds that the attraction to Brad is more powerful than she thought. Charlie takes on Lerato’s crush and is determined to help her end it.