Quinton is offered a deal this week on ‘Scandal!’

Monday 10 February
Two strangers discuss a mutually beneficial arrangement.
Tuesday 11 February
Public humiliation leads to a deal being struck with the devil.
Wednesday 12 February
A businessman’s plan is revealed and set in motion by his partner in crime.
Thursday 13 February
Boniswa allows the proverbial devil through the door, even though she is warned about what she is letting herself in for.
Friday 14 February
Quinton is offered a potential deal by a new businessman in town – or so he thinks.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.