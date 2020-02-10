Soapies 10.2.2020 09:21 am

Quinton is offered a deal this week on ‘Scandal!’

T\his is what’s coming up on ‘Scandal!’ this week.

Monday 10 February

Two strangers discuss a mutually beneficial arrangement.

Tuesday 11 February

Public humiliation leads to a deal being struck with the devil.

Wednesday 12 February

A businessman’s plan is revealed and set in motion by his partner in crime.

Thursday 13 February

Boniswa allows the proverbial devil through the door, even though she is warned about what she is letting herself in for.

Friday 14 February

Quinton is offered a potential deal by a new businessman in town – or so he thinks.

