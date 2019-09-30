‘Muvhango’ this week: Strange wedding bells ring in Thathe

Monday September 30

Senamile has a shrine dedicated to her obsession with Azwindini. Skhumbuzo, KK and Moliehi see Moliehi’s death through, accompanied by a death certificate. Vho-Mukondeleli saves her voice as she speaks in gestures.

Tuesday October 1

Senamile nearly loses her position as Vhutshilo’s therapist. Skhumbuzo handles Moliehi’s funeral arrangements alone, while growing suspicious. It’s the day of the Nambi ya Dzinambi, who is going home with the prize?

Wednesday October 2

Senamile’s breakdown in Waterside tells Mpho that she was right about Senamile all along. Moliehi sets her plan in action to frame James for her murder. Mpfareni had hopes that the prize money would make a difference, but Vhangani does not think so.

Thursday October 3

Mpho uncovers Senamile’s past. Senamile has Azwindini where she always wanted him. Moliehi is laid to rest, and Moliehi is one of the mourners at her own funeral. Vhangani is booked for a performance.

Friday October 4

Azwindini is unable to escape his captor’s claws. Incriminating evidence undeniably points to James. Strange wedding bells ring in Thathe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.