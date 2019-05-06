Soapies 6.5.2019 08:50 am

‘The Queen’ this week: Prince and Schumacher are exposed

Citizen reporter
From fighting sexual assault, paternity tests and love affairs, don’t miss a moment of the action.

From fighting sexual assault, paternity tests and love affairs, don’t miss a moment of the action.

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘The Queen’.

Monday May 6

A mother and daughter are finally on the mend. Prince and Schumacher are exposed.

Tuesday May 7

There’s death in a family. Goodness is unimpressed with her mother’s actions. Schumacher enjoys his new power.

Wednesday May 8

Kedibone contemplates whether he should go to the funeral. Gracious struggles to reconnect with Schumacher.

Thursday May 9

Harriet is finally at peace. Gracious’ suspicions about Schumacher grow.

Friday May 10

Thato and Akhona have a crisis on their hands. Gracious feels like a fool when it seems that her suspicious about Schumacher were all wrong.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘The Queen’ this week: Kea threatens to move out of the Khoza house 29.4.2019
‘The Queen’ this week: Harriet drops the biggest bomb on her family 22.4.2019
Schumacher shocks the Khozas this week on ‘The Queen’ 15.4.2019

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 