‘The Queen’ this week: Prince and Schumacher are exposed

Monday May 6

A mother and daughter are finally on the mend. Prince and Schumacher are exposed.

Tuesday May 7

There’s death in a family. Goodness is unimpressed with her mother’s actions. Schumacher enjoys his new power.

Wednesday May 8

Kedibone contemplates whether he should go to the funeral. Gracious struggles to reconnect with Schumacher.

Thursday May 9

Harriet is finally at peace. Gracious’ suspicions about Schumacher grow.

Friday May 10

Thato and Akhona have a crisis on their hands. Gracious feels like a fool when it seems that her suspicious about Schumacher were all wrong.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.