‘The Queen’ this week: Prince and Schumacher are exposed

Monday May 6
A mother and daughter are finally on the mend. Prince and Schumacher are exposed.
Tuesday May 7
There’s death in a family. Goodness is unimpressed with her mother’s actions. Schumacher enjoys his new power.
Wednesday May 8
Kedibone contemplates whether he should go to the funeral. Gracious struggles to reconnect with Schumacher.
Thursday May 9
Harriet is finally at peace. Gracious’ suspicions about Schumacher grow.
Friday May 10
Thato and Akhona have a crisis on their hands. Gracious feels like a fool when it seems that her suspicious about Schumacher were all wrong.
