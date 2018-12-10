Mariaan lies to Hilda this week on ‘7de Laan’

Monday December 10

Mariaan lies to Hilda. Charmaine’s old wounds resurface. Diederik receives good news.

Tuesday December 11

Marko puts Ben in his place. Jacob and Lesedi have a heart-to-heart. Rickus supports Alexa in this difficult time.

Wednesday December 12

Aggie is concerned about Connie. Olivia makes an important decision about her future.

Thursday December 13

Marko shares relationship advice with Andrè. Vince is excited to start planning the wedding.

Friday December 14

Is love on the horizon for Bonita? Connie blames Rickus for her injury.

