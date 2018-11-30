Explosion as secret gets out in ‘Imbewu’

Although those that know the big secret have so far all agreed to keep it concealed, the truth gets out – and the Bhengu family will never be the same again.

It will tear Zimele’s heart to shreds and he will make irrational decisions, resulting in more turmoil, fights and a totally shattered family.

But the big question is who will reveal the secret? Of all those who know about Zimele being infertile and not fathering the four children he thinks are his, but are actually his older brother’s – who will tell the whole truth finally?

In a society that worships wealth and rewards ruthless power, the Bhengu family have been in the shadow of a potent secret stemming from an ancient Zulu traditional practice. And it’s about to be brought into the light by one side of the family who feel betrayed by everyone who has hidden it.

On December 5, an epic hair-rising TV moment will be witnessed on e.tv as one of the brothers finds out about the deep secret that could stain the legacy he hopes to leave for his four children. Imbewu director Mengameli Nhlabathi said preparation for the reveal of a secret was very important.

“So, we workshopped the story with all of our lead actors, looking at different performance pointers to make sure the secret reveal is believable and engaging. Then, we made sure we are telling the best visual story by coming up with a compelling technical presentation of the secret reveal.”

Tables will turn when Fundiswa Zwane, who plays the role of KaMadonsela, is confronted by the biggest secret in the Bhengu family. Nhlabathi said viewers could expect two days of compelling drama and action with a twist.

KaMadonsela attacks MaZulu for her relationship with Phakade, and although she can’t say goodbye to Phakade, it’s hard for her to find peace.

Zimele moves out of the house and swears revenge, telling Buhle he is not her father, causing her to leave the house too. Zimele then throws Zakithi and Zithulele out of the business.

Zakithi and KaMadonsela get closer to the truth this week on #ImbewuTheSeed.https://t.co/mpvQuT5HHV pic.twitter.com/RrK327QBuf — Imbewu: The Seed (@etvImbewu) November 12, 2018

Phakade is rejected by the community and KaMadonsela wants to pour boiling water on him. He moves out of the house and into the hut, and Zimele attacks him. In anger and frustration, Zimele strips MaZulu, while MaNdlovu tries to get the families to make Zimele see reason to no avail.

KaMadonsela threatens to leave, while MaZulu’s family want her to return home. With the situation not improving in the family and Zimele telling her that she is dead to him, MaNdlovu leaves and MaZulu remembers her poverty-stricken background.

Will the Bhengus ever be a happy family again? Will Zimele forgive and reunite with his wife? What does this secret mean for the family business?

Catch these intriguing moments and the aftermath in December at 9.30pm on the daily drama on e.tv (DStv channel 194).

