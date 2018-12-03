Alexa opens up about her past this week on ‘7de Laan’

Monday December 3
Olivia is slowly but surely moving on with her life. Connie is on the war path.
Tuesday December 4
Mariaan is shocked at what she’s done. Rickus is happy for Alexa who has found someone special.
Wednesday December 5
Diederik and Justin have an unpleasant experience. Jacob struggles to talk about his feelings.
Thursday December 6
Marko and Esti’s relationship goes through trying times. Willem gives Ben relationship advice.
Friday December 7
Alexa opens up about her past. Will Matrone find out what really happened to Olivia?
