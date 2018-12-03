 
Soapies 3.12.2018 06:37 am

Alexa opens up about her past this week on ‘7de Laan’

Citizen reporter
Picture: 7de Laan on Facebook

Will Matrone find out what really happened to Olivia? Watch ‘7de Laan’ this week to find out.

Monday December 3

Olivia is slowly but surely moving on with her life. Connie is on the war path.

Tuesday December 4

Mariaan is shocked at what she’s done. Rickus is happy for Alexa who has found someone special.

Wednesday December 5

Diederik and Justin have an unpleasant experience. Jacob struggles to talk about his feelings.

Thursday December 6

Marko and Esti’s relationship goes through trying times. Willem gives Ben relationship advice.

Friday December 7

Alexa opens up about her past. Will Matrone find out what really happened to Olivia?

