Mazwi and Sphe kiss this week on ‘Generations’

Monday December 03

Lesedi attacks Bongi in class. Smanga confronts his brother about the mess Ezweni is in. Grace tries to bribe a nurse to falsify test results.

Tuesday December 04

Zitha’s good mood is ruined after she sees what’s in the news. James is adamant – if he can’t catch the big fish, Cosmo will have to go down. Jack’s conscience is haunting him.

Wednesday December 05

Wandile wakes up to a startling discovery. Mazwi and Sphe kiss. Lucy’s joy about reuniting with an old friend is short-lived.

Thursday December 06

Tshidi can tell Smanga is not being honest with her. Pele doesn’t deny tampering with police evidence. Lesedi is shocked to hear Lerato is leaving.

Friday December 07

Cosmo receives wonderful news. Jack reaches out but gets a chilly response. Gadaffi is rattled when the police turn up the heat.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.