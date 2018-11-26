 
Soapies 26.11.2018

Goodness opens the wrong message this week on ‘The Queen’

Citizen reporter
From fighting sexual assault, paternity tests and love affairs, don’t miss a moment of the action.

Watch ‘The Queen’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday November 26

Schumacher loses in his game of love. Harriet leaves her son in a bad condition. Jean-Pierre is back with his father.

Tuesday November 27

Diamond puts a plan in motion to attack the Khozas. Mmabatho and Kea try to console a devastated Kagiso. Schumacher ignores Gracious.

Wednesday November 28

It seems that Kagiso is suicidal. Goodness comes back home early and Schumacher is forced to hide.

Thursday November 29

Schumacher has gotten his groove back. Goodness opens the wrong message.

Friday November 30

Diamond has no time to escape what’s coming to him. Goodness stands between Gracious and her lover.

