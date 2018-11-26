‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Rachel makes the biggest threat to her family

Monday November 26

Something goes horribly wrong with a planned robbery of the Maputla supermarket. Rachel is distraught when she continues to fail in her attempt to connect with someone close to her. Botshelo worries that Mapitsi’s latest break-up might have fatal consequences.

Tuesday November 27

Tbose’s mind is hurled in a dizzying tailspin when he recognises a certain book in Malebana’s hands. Mapitsi gives Sphola a hurtful mouthful that nearly tips him off the edge. Marothi threatens to usher a loved one into a world of pain.

Wednesday November 28

Malebana and Babeile are floored when Tbose comes to alert them about something that might connect Noah to Sikes’ gang. Alfred sees red when he overhears Rachel and Nimza talk about something Nimza made in his makeshift home lab. Mapitsi goes to tell Kat of the latest news regarding her relationship with Sphola.

Thursday November 29

Rachel makes the biggest threat to her family. Tbose is sure he’s got Noah this time, but as always, Noah’s a step ahead of everyone. Kat is stunned by what Sphola says about Mapitsi.

Friday November 30

Blood is spilled in the Maputla house. Celia fears Rachel might be the one who set them up. Charles almost has a heart attack when he hears Rachel’s voice on radio.

