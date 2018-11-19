Mxolisi finds himself potentially facing jail time this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday November 19

Dinekile tightens the screws on MaNgcobo sending her into a tailspin.

Tuesday November 20

MaNgcobo is devastated when her and Mkhonto meet an obstacle at the farm, while Lady Di continues to be a nuisance in MaNgcobo’s life. Sbu and Fikile take another step towards getting their hands on Mrs Madlala’s money.

Wednesday November 21

Nosipho’s sickness worsens. Nkunzi uses Lady Di against Mkhonto, and Fikile and Sbu go after Mrs Madlala’s millions.

Thursday November 22

Nosipho finally makes it to her great grandmother’s final resting place. GC’s pressure around the uniforms gets the better of him. Mxolisi finds himself potentially facing jail time.

Friday November 23

Living a lie is living dangerously.

