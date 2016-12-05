 
Soapies 5.12.2016 11:26 am

Lucy threatens Lebo this week on ‘Generations’

Citizen reporter
'Generations: The Legacy' family

Will she start talking? Watch ‘Generations’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday December 5

Xolelwa is sent out to earn her keep. Another piece of the puzzle falls into place for Zitha. A photograph in Tshidi’s suite gives Gadaffi’s game away.

Tuesday December 6

The girls resent Lesedi for getting special treatment. Lebo pays a security guard to hide her dirty secret. The Diales realise something fishy was going on…

Wednesday December 7

Namhla hacks Xolelwa’s laptop and sets a trap. Wandile has some shocking news in store for him. Jack’s caught between a rock and a hard place and hates it.

Thursday December 8

Lexi spills the beans about who took Mickey’s keys. Nandi sets her plan into motion to get her family back on track. Zitha thinks it’s time to go – there’s nothing left for her in Joburg.

Friday December 9

Lucy tells Lebo she’d better start talking or else! Daniel is freaking out about the so-called changes in his body. Gadaffi tries to strangle Tshidi when she pushes him too far.

