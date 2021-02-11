Mrs Tira, Gugu Khathi, will NOT be joining ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’

It seems DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi, will not be joining The Real Housewives of Durban‘ (RHOD) after all.

This is because filming has almost wrapped on the current season of the show and there is be no time to film scenes featuring the entertainment mogul.

“While fans of Gugu Khathi might be getting excited to see DJ Tira’s wife on RHOD, we can confirm that the news currently, circulating is not true. Filming has almost wrapped and she is not appearing on the series,” explained head of PR and communications at MultiChoice, Laura Cooke.

This comes after an initial report by All4Women stating that Khathi, is set to join the show and add even more drama to the fray.

After working alongside her superstar husband, learning the ropes of the music industry over the years, Khathi has become a respected name in the South African music and entertainment industry.

She is also a mother to three children and between her personal and professional life, she is easily one of the busiest women in Durban.

This is reportedly one of many reasons why many believe it made sense to add her onto the RHOD cast.

Gugu herself was reportedly excited to confirm the news with the media… Which makes things awkward since MultiChoice has said this is not true.

She revealed that she had every intention of not only changing perceptions around her image, but also to empower the women of South Africa across all age groups.

Speaking to the paper, she said, “I want to be looked at in another light. It will be my responsibility to show off women who’re able and want to empower others. This is the perfect platform for me, even though I will not be a full-time cast member.”

