Entertainment 5.2.2021 08:53 am

Shuuuuu!!! ‘The River’ weddings ‘carrying’ telenovelas – Fans react to Zolani’s I dos

Kaunda Selisho
Shuuuuu!!! ‘The River’ weddings ‘carrying’ telenovelas – Fans react to Zolani’s I dos

Pictures from Emma and Zolani's wedding on 1Magic telenovela, The River | Picture: onemagic.dstv.com

Although The River’s Zolani (Lawrence Maleka) has been married before, he gave love one more chance as his epic wedding closes out season 3 of the show.

After ending 2020 off by letting his guard down and proposing to Emma (Lunathi Mpofu) in one of the most vulnerable proposals The River fans have ever seen, Zolani (Lawrence Maleka) is set to give love one more chance.

On Thursday night, viewers watched the cast of 1Magic’s The River get all dolled up as they gather to watch Zolani and Emma get married.

Weddings have become a source of big drama for the show and considering the fact that this wedding comes at the end of season three, viewers were very impressed with the visuals.

Take a look at what the cast wore to the much-anticipated celebration.

RELATED:  ‘The River’ halts shooting after colleague tests positive for Covid-19

The wardrobe department went all out!

Pictures from Emma and Zolani’s wedding on 1Magic telenovela, The River | Picture: onemagic.dstv.com

Pictures from Emma and Zolani’s wedding on 1Magic telenovela, The River | Picture: onemagic.dstv.com

Pictures from Emma and Zolani’s wedding on 1Magic telenovela, The River | Picture: onemagic.dstv.com

Fans were not only basking in the visuals of the wedding, to the fashion, the venue and production. Viewers said its possibly the wedding of the year in telenovelas.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
INTERVIEW: Zuma’s ex fianceé talks ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ role 28.1.2021
Twitter war brewing over Nigerian wedding guests moshing to heavy metal 23.6.2020
Lockdown Diaries: All dressed up and nothing to see 29.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition