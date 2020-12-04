KingsofJoburg is here: Buhle Samuels talks ‘Angela Masire’

Kings of Joburg debuts today on streaming service, Netflix. Actress Buhle Samuels, formerly of SABC 2’s Muvhango, spoke to The Citizen about her role as the femme fatale to Simon (Shona Ferguson), Angela Masire.

The six-part series delves into legacy building, fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and the effects of crime and African masculinities on families and society at large. Loyalties will be tested, with long-held secrets threatening to shatter the fragile facade.

The rest of the cast includes Zolisa Xaluva, who portrays the role of Mogomotsi “Mo” Masire, Simon’s young brother.

Llewellyn Cordier, Connie Ferguson, Shona Ferguson, Abdul Khoza, Cindy Mahlangu, Lunathi Mampofu, Tsholofelo Matshaba, Sello Sebotsane and Thembi Seete.

READ MORE: Shona and Connie Ferguson’s Kings of Joburg launches in December

Q: Did you know you were shooting for Netflix when you cast for this?

Buhle: Not not at all, the Netflix portion was unexpected. The cast had an idea that we were working on something special, it was a passion project that happened to find a home in the right place. We were ecstatic to find out that it was for Netflix. I hope South African audiences can appreciate the step-up in production and pushing boundaries by the storyline.

Q: What was it like playing such a conniving woman?

Buhle: When I found out what my character was like I referenced other well-known characters who are similar. She’s sort of like the Eve in the Garden of Eden, whispering and very calculating. She enjoys the good life and absolutely nothing is going to stand in her way. I’m very different from her in real life, although I somehow always seem to be cast in a similar role, I do enjoy the challenge.

Q: What do you think is the most important part of the series?

Buhle: I hope that the audience resonates with the story, its got gripping action but sci-fi too.

Joburg is a character in the series, it’s all about the city. The world will get to see parts of it in its full glory. They will get to visually experience and understand the landscape that we love so much. We have plenty of talent in Africa, lots of US movies are shot here. This is our time to formalise our industry for the business of movie-making to get better. It’s nice to be able to conquer the world from home by providing a strong story.

Q: What do you think are the benefits of a show like this?

Buhle: This storyline is a first in SA. I’d love a story about Joburg to resonate with someone in Spain or any other country, for it to be well-received internationally. As well as exposing the scope of talent we have in South Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.