Emma’s return to ‘The River’ has viewers confused

In the previous season, Emma was “killed off” after a showdown with lead character Lindiwe Dikana.

But this may not necessarily be the case, much like the soapie Days of our Lives – where characters used to come back from the grave and continue as though they never died.

The last time viewers saw Lunathi’s character, Emma, was in what they thought was a fight to the death with lead Lindiwe Dikana, played by Sindi Dlathu.

After that scene, Emma’s character disappeared. It was never really determined what happened to her, with the speculation being that she ran away, leaving room for return.

A preview from Mzansi Magic has revealed that the role of Emma would be resurrected. The channel hinted that Zolani (played by Lawrence Maleka) would make an admission that shocked Lindiwe, possibly about Emma.

Lunathi’s return has been the topic of many viewers who speculated that the character would be back with news of a bun in the oven.

CASTING NEWS: Lunathi Mampofu returning to #TheRiver1Magic Emma, played by Mampofu, is coming back to the telenovela with a huge surprise that will shake Dikana household.#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/9nYHhfmrKE — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 17, 2020

Didn’t she die? I hope it won’t be another cat and mouse fight between her and Lindiwe ???? pic.twitter.com/AJGhuiQAiw — Azola (@Azola_sit) November 17, 2020

She didn’t die, she returned to Beauty after Zolani left her and Lindiwe on their own. — Zeee???? BonangMinaj STAN (@the_short_mess_) November 17, 2020

Let me guess she will be pregnant when she comes back and Zolani will want to be part of the child’s life ???????????? makhe silinde — Siphokazi (@Mcingane) November 17, 2020

I have a feeling she’s coming back pregnant and she was not divorced from Zolani — Zₑₑ (@Zethu_L) November 17, 2020

