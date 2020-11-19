Movies and TV 19.11.2020 10:36 am

Emma’s return to ‘The River’ has viewers confused

Thami Kwazi
Lunathi Mampofu. Picture: Supplied

Soapie lovers were left confused by news that actress Lunathi Mampofu was reprising her role as the devious Emma in the popular telenovela ‘The River’.

In the previous season, Emma was “killed off” after a showdown with lead character Lindiwe Dikana.

But this may not necessarily be the case, much like the soapie Days of our Lives – where characters used to come back from the grave and continue as though they never died.

The last time viewers saw Lunathi’s character, Emma, was in what they thought was a fight to the death with lead Lindiwe Dikana, played by Sindi Dlathu.

After that scene, Emma’s character disappeared. It was never really determined what happened to her, with the speculation being that she ran away, leaving room for return.

A preview from Mzansi Magic has revealed that the role of Emma would be resurrected. The channel hinted that Zolani (played by Lawrence Maleka) would make an admission that shocked Lindiwe, possibly about Emma.

Lunathi’s return has been the topic of many viewers who speculated that the character would be back with news of a bun in the oven.

 

 

