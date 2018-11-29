Tina Turner tribute show lights up the stage

The electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner features the powerful, raspy vocals and thrilling live stage presence of Caroline Borole, complete with band, brass section, backing vocalist, and dancers to make this the fabulous fun night out for the family.

Come and feel the energetic rock and soulful rhythm and blues hits that made Turner one of the 20th century’s biggest names in the music industry with songs such as Simply the Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, We Don’t Need Another Hero, What You Get Is What You See, and Private Dancer.

South African-born Borole was handpicked by Showtime Australia director Johnny van Grinsven to occupy this powerful stage role.

For Borole, music has been a major influence in her life. She credits her family for saturating her childhood with various music genres and artists, many of whom helped shape her own personal musical style.

At age 10, Borole’s father introduced her to The Soul of Ike & Tina Turner, a music album that sparked interest in the jazz and blues genres.

After completing her university studies, she ventured into the entertainment industry, landing roles in TV shows and musical productions, including notable appearances on Generations, On the Couch, Under African Skies and a starring role as Effie White in the musical, Dreamgirls.

Eventually, Borole found her way to Showtime Australia. She began touring as a back-up singer for the company’s largest productions The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show and Michael Jackson HIStory Show.

When she found out that Showtime Australia was bringing in a new show, Tina – Simply The Best, Borole knew it was her time.

With hours of study and repetition of the Tina – Simply The Best set list, Borole used her bold personality and knowledge of various music genres to conquer Turner’s iconic growls, grunts and raspy vocals. As well as this, she became acquainted with the highly intense dance moves Turner mastered on stage.

Borole admitted that although it was a challenge at first, her passion for performing pushed her to happily endure the painful workouts and to leave her whole heart on stage.

Info

The show is at Roodepoort Theatre.

It runs from December 6 to 16.

Tickets are R180.

Bookings can be done at Roodepoort Theatre

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.