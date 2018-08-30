Cast of ‘Matilda The Musical’ announced

Pieter Toerien and GWB Entertainment are delighted to announce the casting of the eagerly anticipated Matilda The Musical.

The multiaward-winning stage adaptation of the much-loved Roald Dahl classic was originally produced for the stage by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The first international tour will commence in South Africa in October. The coveted title role of Matilda will be shared by three uniquely talented young girls, Lilla Fleischmann, Kitty Harris and Morgan Santo.

They are accompanied by Ryan de Villers as the holy terror, Miss Trunchbull, and Bethany Dickson as Matilda’s devoted teacher, Miss Honey.

Stephen Jubber and Claire Taylor play Mr and Mrs Wormwood, Matilda’s awful parents, and the loveable librarian, Mrs Phelps, will be played by Nompumelelo Mayiyane.

Other pupils at Crunchem Hall Primary School are played by Jack Fokkens, Keeran Isaacs, Robyn Ivey, Joshua LeClair, Levi Maron, Ipeleng Merafe, Megan Saayman, Taylor Salgado, Cameron Seear and Zac Gabriel Werb.

The adults include: Jasmin Colangelo, Katrina Dix, Sinead Donnelly, Michael Gardiner, Kent Jeycocke, Weslee Lauder, Carlo McFarlane and Kenneth Meyer.

Matilda The Musical begins performances in Johannesburg on October 17 at The Teatro at Montecasino and moves to Cape Town in early December, where it will run at Artscape over Christmas.

