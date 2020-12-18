Jonathan Rubain hopes to bring back Christmas cheer with new show

Cape Town-born musician Jonathan Rubain believes that as an artist, being authentic is vital.

In a recent interview with The Citizen, Rubain explained that his musical journey was inspired by originality because that was what people appreciated the most.

While Rubain is known for successfully managing to captivate both gospel and jazz audiences all over the country, he is primarily known for being a “Pinkster Seun”.

According to Definitions.net the word Pinkster is derived from the Dutch word Pinksteren, meaning “Pentecost”.

To the Dutch, Pinkster was a religious holiday, a chance to rest, gather, and celebrate religious services like baptisms and confirmations. For this reason, Rubain believes his music brings people together to celebrate a special occasion.

He says even though his lyrics are in Afrikaans, he finds that most of his fans are not Afrikaans-speaking people.

“7% of our viewers are black Africans, which shows that many are attracted to the originality of the artist.

“I can relate to someone who sings in Spanish or any other language for that matter because when an artist is real it shows in their music and their performance.”

Rubain hails from Hanover Park in the Western Cape. He is a profound member of his community as he is known for hosting and organising a number of shows in Hanover Park, such as the Hanover Park Jazz Festival, with other big acts such as the late Zayn Adam, Errol Dyers, Alistair Izobell and Loukmaan Adams.

In 2016, Rubain won the Best Male Artist award at the Victory Gospel Music Awards

He has also produced Hanover Park’s Got Talent, and has sold more than 10,000 copies of his first album and DVD.

He says this festive season he hopes to bring back the sense of what Christmas really is on his new show Koortjies met Jonathan Rubain on kykNET & kie, DStv channel 144.

“When I was a little boy I remember feeling the Christmas spirit from 1 December already.

“Things have completely changed from then compared to now. We seem to have lost the sense of the purpose of what Christmas really is and that is family, getting excited about the Christmas tree and singing Christmas carols together. Most importantly it’s about being together with those whom you love.”

Rubain says one of his dreams for the year 2021 is to fill up Cape Town Stadium with 20,000 people, Covid-19 permitting of coursse.

