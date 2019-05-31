North West rural village cultural group ready for the SA Music Awards

The Tswelelang Cultural Group is hoping the second time around will be better and cannot wait to get their hands on an award at the South African Music Awards (Sama).

The group from Logageng in the North West province has been nominated in the best traditional album category for their six-track album titled Motho Wame, meaning “My person”.

The 25th edition of the SA Music Awards takes place at the Sun City resort outside Rustenburg from May 31 to June 1.

The group’s manager, Godsend Mokgope, said the nomination meant a lot for the group.

“We are thrilled to be nominated for the Sama. This means our music is doing well and hitting the right notes. For us it means more exposure for collaborations and funding, what the people must know is that we are taking the award home this time,” he said.

He said their category contained tough contenders, but that they were confident because their work spoke for itself.

“It has been a long road coming for us. We are going back home with an award on our hands. There is no way that we will miss this opportunity twice. We worked hard on producing this album for our fans,” Mokgope said.

The group was previously nominated in 2010 for best Setswana album for their album Tshu Tshu Makgala.

To win, Tswelelang will have to beat other traditional groups such as Candy, Mzimkhulu Happy Boys, Vhavenda Cultural Group, University of Limpopo Choristers, and Kwa-Zulu Natal Philharmonic Orchestra.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.