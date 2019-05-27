Trompies gives stellar performance at the MTN Bushfire Festival

Legendary Kwaito group Trompies said that it had not broken up and was doing gigs all around the southern part of Africa despite its members also doing solo projects.

“Trompies has not broken up we are the only group that’s celebrating 25 of kwaito together,” the group said following its performance at the MTN Bushfire Festival on Saturday.

“We always in studio we working on our new album, people say they miss the real kwaito. We always allow the small Trompies branches to grow.”

The MTN Bushfire festival took place from the 24 to 26 May, has been taking place annually for over 10 years with a diverse world-class music line-up, The festival welcomed over 29,000 guests to the Malkerns Valley.

Another headliner at the concert was Nigerian French singer, songwriter and recording artist Asa, whose real name is Bukola Elemide.

During a press conference on Sunday, Asa said she was working on a new album that would be released later in the year.

“The album doesn’t have a name as yet but it will be released later this year. I have grown through the years and you’ll hear that in the album.

“I’ve been writing about love, break-ups, being an African woman and the connections I’ve had.”

The 37-year-old singer gave a soulful performance and was warmly welcomed by festival goers.

Asa said although she was no longer living in Nigeria, she continued to be inspired by African musicians and still felt a connection with the continent.

“I will always be African even though I’m no longer on the continent,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.