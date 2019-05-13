Mshoza releases a single track, ‘Not ngo Sonto’

Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, on Monday said she has recently released a single track titled Not ngo Sonto to celebrate her 20 years in the music industry.

She said the song was about the true love and gratitude she received from her fans over the years, their safeguard by saying Not ngo Sonto, or “hands off Sonto”.

It is also a conversation about two lovers who truly love and protect each other.

The Soweto-born kwaito star said she is nothing without music.

“I am so excited, it feels like 20 years has come too soon. I want my people to dance and feel valued by my music. No matter what they do or try to bring me down, my people keep on saying, Not ngo Sonto. This is an appreciation song to them,” said Mshoza.

The song is available on all digital stores.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.