Martin Garrix and The Chainsmokers set to rock Ultra SA

Ultra SA, Africa’s largest electronic music festival, announced a few weeks ago that they are bringing, for the first time ever to South Africa, The Chainsmokers live.

Phase two starts with the prodigal son of Ultra SA, Martin Garrix, the world’s number one DJ for the third year running. Martin is returning to remind everyone of his insane energy and impeccable performance.

The next headlining act to be announced was Above & Beyond. One of the world’s leading trance groups and one that South African fans have been begging for, this English trio is guaranteed to bring huge excitement to festival revellers.

International support acts have also been revealed. They include the high-energy duo Vini Vici, performing at Ultra SA for the first time.

Next up are the legends of psy-trance, Infected Mushroom. They have a huge fanbase in South Africa already, but this will be their Ultra SA debut.

The 2019 Resistance stage lineup is next. It features DJ Black Coffee, who will be headlining again.

Black Coffee brings with him some old friends and many of them have supported him throughout the year: DJs Culoe Da Song, Da Capo, Kususa, Ryan Murgatroyd, Shimza and Themba.

Info

Cape Town – Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Ostrich Farm;

Johannesburg – Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Expo Centre in Nasrec.

