 
menu
Music 30.11.2018 11:38 am

Global Citizen releases star-studded EP

Citizen reporter
Global Citizen EP 1

Global Citizen EP 1

The EP’s lead track is accompanied by a Nelson Mandela inspired lyric video – to mark what would have been his centenary year.

Global Citizen EP 1, an EP of four brand new tracks, will be released today through Parlophone Records and Atlantic Records in the US.

The EP features artists including Pharrell Williams, Stormzy, David Guetta, Stargate, Cassper Nyovest, Jozzy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Los Unidades.

Proceeds of the EP will support Global Citizen’s campaigns and advocacy efforts to end extreme poverty, as well as its work in areas such as gender equality, education, water and sanitation.

The project has been spearheaded by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the curator of Global Citizen’s annual live music festivals.

The EP’s lead track, E-Lo, is available today across all digital platforms and as an immediate download when you preorder the EP.

The song features Los Unidades, Williams and Jozzy and is accompanied by a Nelson Mandela inspired lyric video – to mark what would have been the South African leader’s centenary year.

Of the project, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said: “For hundreds of years we have witnessed the power of music in bringing people together to drive activism and demand change.

“We are thrilled to release Global Citizen EP 1 with new songs from these incredible artists who stand with us in the fight to defeat extreme poverty, and we are extremely grateful to Parlophone Records and Atlantic Records.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mandla and wife welcome twins ahead of Mandela Global Citizen concert 30.11.2018
UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list 29.11.2018
Tina Turner tribute show lights up the stage 29.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.