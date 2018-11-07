Lerato Sengadi’s lawyer slams claims that she ‘broke into’ HHP’s house

Lerato Sengadi’s lawyer has reportedly slammed claims that she “broke into” HHP’s Randpark Ridge home and “kicked out” his helper and son.

Just a day after HHP was laid to rest, the Tsambo family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana took to Twitter to claim that Lerato allegedly sent bodyguards and the police to remove people living in the house.

Apparently Jabba’s helper who worked for him since 2004 and her son who he took care of were among the people removed from the house.

Nkululeko shared pictures of some of their belongings strewn outside.

Barely hours after his father’s funeral, #HHP’s son has been illegally booted out of his father’s house after instructions were given to locksmiths to move in between 12midnight -1am. #CustomaryWife — NkululekoNcana (@NkululekoNcana) November 4, 2018

A case of breaking and entering has been opened with Honeydew police station. #HHP’s son’s stuff outside, amongst the stuff is his school uniform and books. #CustomaryWife sent some heavies with questionable hygiene habits, and the cops saying we’re trespassing! pic.twitter.com/ZTvi44lnhT — NkululekoNcana (@NkululekoNcana) November 5, 2018

Speaking to Drum magazine, Lerato’s lawyer Ndileka Sithole denied the claims.

“There is no truth to my client breaking into the house. I cannot comment further as the matter is subjudice and I can only comment once the matter has been dealt with and upon instruction. One thing I can tell you is that my client did not kick anyone out the house. If anyone was kicked out, it was not done by my client,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Sowetan reports that HHP’s baby mama Lerato Khanye said that his son, Leano, was not in the house at the time but that two of his friends were there.

HHP’s son reportedly left traumatised by the apparent incident because of what his friends endured.

“Leano was not there because he had slept at my parents’ place. He was shattered and could not sleep, thinking about his friends,” she told the paper.

The feud between Lerato and HHP’s family has hogged headlines ever since the musician’s death two weeks ago. Lerato turned to the courts after HHP’s father, Robert Tsambo refused to recognise her as his wife and excluded her from all funeral arrangements.

The court ruled that, by law, Lerato is HHP’s wife but she was still snubbed at his funeral and it’s evident that the feud is far from over.

Brought to you by All4Women.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.