I See Stars to light up Halloween 2018

I See Stars will be performing for the first time in South Africa on Friday, 19 October.

Johannesburg’s Rumours Rock City has become synonymous with killer rock, and this show presented by Brochella in association with RAM is no exception.

The electronicore act, I See Stars, has been breaking musical boundaries since the release of their Billboard charting debut album, 3-D, in 2009 followed by more highly acclaimed releases.

Their most recent release, Treehouse, was released in June 2016 and the band have been on tour promoting it globally since then.

With hit tracks such as Running With Scissors, and Break and Mobbin’ Out receiving global recognition, I See Stars have created their own unique genre by combining electronic music with heavy guitar and metalcore influences.

Joining I See Stars on the night are local heavyweights Facing The Gallows, Truth & Its Burden and OneDaySky.

JP Sing, the guitarist for OneDaySky, is ecstatic about performing alongside I See Stars and his local counterparts. ”We couldn’t be more honoured to be part of this show. I See are one of our biggest influences as a band. We absolutely love them.

“This show is going to be so much fun and to share the stage with our friends Facing The Gallows, and Truth & Its Burden as well as I See Stars is just a pure privilege.”

I See Stars will play at Mercury Live in Cape Town the following night before returning to Gauteng to headline Halloween 2018 at Loftus.

The annual Fright-Night is back on October 26 with three stages and a scary night of good music.

The three themed stages at Halloween 2018 are:

Zombie Safari: I See Stars; Desmond and the Tutus; Bittereinder; Newtown Knife Gang; Hellcats; #Sozlol.

Timo ODV; Haezer; Niskerone; Trancemicsoul; Majesty; Swade Shift Showcase; D&S. Metalocalypse: Vulvodynia, Boargazm, Deadline, System of a Down tribute, Deamhorth and M-Plode.

