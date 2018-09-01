 
Music 1.9.2018 09:48 am

Eminem roasts Die Antwoord in surprise new album

Citizen reporter
US rapper Eminem performs on August 22, 2013 during a concert at the Stade de France in Saints-Denis, near Paris

US rapper Eminem performs on August 22, 2013 during a concert at the Stade de France in Saints-Denis, near Paris

The multiplatinum-selling rapper has basically told the South Africans to ‘deal with’ the fact that he can’t pronounce Yo-Landi’s name.

US rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, this week dropped an unexpected new album called Kamikaze, and the second track, Greatest, features a few lines dissing Die Antwoord.

He appears to tell the South African group, which made it big for a while in the US, to “deal with” the fact that he apparently couldn’t pronounce Yo-Landi Visser’s name properly.

At one point, she complained about it and Die Antwoord “dissed him”.

Eminem says in his new track that he was basically just trying to help them be more widely known in the States, and they clearly weren’t grateful enough about it.

“You dissed me and I was just trying to give you a shot. Now get the f**k out…” he raps at one point.

According to a Reddit thread exploring the topic, one user attempted to explain the beef by saying that it started in December 2017 in an Eminem song called Untouchable, about race relations in the US.

It was written from the perspective of a racist white cop and a black citizen, and one of the lines says Eminem would ‘rather hear ’em say ‘Die N-word’ than Die Antwoord Ninja.

iamjanedoetho explained: “This line originally left people scratching their heads as to what exactly it meant, but the general consensus is Em is dissing Die Antwoord because they’re white and use the n-word. Ninja calls himself African-American and there [was the] Fatty Boom Boom ‘blackface’ controversy (I don’t believe for a single second that video was intended to be blackface or racist in any way)…”

The user added: “Yo-Landi made a “response” video (I say response in quotations as she didn’t really respond to anything, only the mispronounciation of the name) and that was pretty much it, until today.”

Another user said: “Eminem, someone famous for not caring what people think, cares way too much about what people think.”

Apple Music has described the new album as “a brutal rebuttal” to those who had earlier expressed doubts about Eminem’s relevance.

