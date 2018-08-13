AKA hit with copyright suit – report

Between rumours of reuniting with his baby mama DJ Zinhle and clapping back at trolls on Twitter, it seems AKA just can’t stay out of the news.

The latest news about the rapper, however, has nothing to do with his relationship or his swagger. Instead, reports have surfaced that AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, is allegedly being sued for copyright infringement.

According to the Sunday World, both AKA and Universal Music South Africa are staring down the barrel of legal action from Enos Lubisi, one of the two surviving members of a 1980s pop band called Future. The reason? Lubisi, according to the paper, claims AKA sampled his song ‘Party Weekend’ for the rapper’s hit ‘One Time’ and didn’t credit him.

In court papers filed in the South Gauteng High Court last Wednesday, Lubisi said he never gave permission to either AKA or the record label to use the song. The 68-year-old producer says he wants the court to declare him the sole copyright holder over both his song and AKA’s hit, stating he had not assigned the rapper or Universal any permission to use the song or rework it.

This legal fracas kicked off a couple of years ago when The Daily Sun reported AKA had acknowledged he had used Lubisi’s song, but was unable to get in contact with him.

“I have repeatedly said I’m willing to apologise and give credit where it’s due,” the paper quoted AKA saying at the time.