Start your Monday with Spotify’s personalised playlist

Spotify has launched its famous personalised playlist Discover Weekly in South Africa.

Updated every Monday morning, Discover Weekly brings you a custom-made, 30-song playlist tailored specifically to your musical taste to help you find your next favourite artist.

Spotify users will receive a Discover Weekly playlist automatically. All you need to do is continue listening to the music you love on Spotify and it will create a playlist of new music and artists based on your listening habits: the playlists you have created, the tracks you’ve skipped or loved and how frequently you listen to a specific track or artist.

Discover Weekly will also include tracks based on what fans with similar music tastes are enjoying. This means every song in Discover Weekly is based both on your own listening as well as what others are playlisting and listening to around the songs you love, making your playlist full of deep cuts and new discoveries.

It’s like having your best friend make you a personalised mix tape every single week.

As your music taste evolves, so will Discover Weekly. The more you listen, the better it gets to know you. Because it’s a playlist you can access and listen to across all your platforms and devices, finding great new music for your Monday commute will be a breeze.

“High Fidelity’s Rob Gordon had it right – the making of a mix tape is a very subtle art. That’s why we created Discover Weekly,” says Gustav Söderström, vice president of product at Spotify.

