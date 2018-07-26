Welcome to Joox: One of the largest streaming music apps in SA

While niche markets for vinyl and albums exist, the ease of access streaming provides means the online shift is ongoing and South Africa’s music landscape is quickly changing.

While physical album sales may no longer be the norm, it doesn’t kill the artist. Leading up to the Katy Perry concerts in South Africa last week, Joox South Africa, for example, created a music mix and featured it on the landing page. It’s promotion for the artist drives the downloads or streaming of their work.

“Tour announcements can have some impact on in-app listening but when the event is about to happen, we usually see a much larger increase in plays,” says Thabiet Allie, head of Joox SA.

The phenomenom makes sense. There are more people streaming because, from obscure music to mainstream, it can all be found on apps like Joox.

“Globally, we have more than 100 million registered users. We are one of the largest streaming music apps in SA and have relationships with all major international labels and the majority of local SA labels too,” Allie says.

Locals are embracing streaming because of aspects like download now, listen later and the volume of music available.

“Listeners are learning about the amazing resource of a music library that has your favourite music and all new tracks in your pocket. They are learning about downloading to listen in-app offline for smart data use.

“South African artists understand that the future of the music industry is streaming and want to feature on all music platforms.

“We’re really behind music in all its genres, established and emerging artists, local and international. We support emerging artists and genres by sharing the story behind the music.

“We are keen to support local music. A great example is when we sponsored #GqominConcert, a showcase of Gqom music, a genre taking the world by storm,” Allie adds.

Major music events, like Katy Perry’s shows, can influence the way Joox presents their platform.

“Playlists featuring an artist’s singles perform really well to switch on when you love a particular artist or want to find out more.”

Some of the brightest stars on Joox, according to Allie, are Ed Sheeran, Drake, Nasty C, Lady Zamar and Shekinah. “They do really well whenever there is a new drop.