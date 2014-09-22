 
One Direction concert film in cinemas this October

One Direction. Image courtesy: onedirection.tumblr.com/

For one weekend in October, fans of boyband megastars, One Direction (1D), will be able to catch the band’s One Direction: Where We Are – The Concert Film, at their nearest Ster-Kinekor cinema.

On 11 and 12 October, for five shows daily, the band’s first-ever concert film will be screened at cinemas across the world, including South Africa.

Fans are invited to join the band on stage from the Italian leg of their recent tour.

Filmed live at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, the 75-minute concert film also features an additional 22-minute special cinema segment filmed with the boys themselves, and cut with backstage tour footage.

The show features many of 1D’s biggest hits, from What Makes You Beautiful to Story Of My Life.

With the band scheduled to perform in Johannesburg and Cape Town in March/April next year as part of their 2015 world tour, the One Direction: Where We Are – The Concert Film is a great opportunity to see the band in concert on the big screen before seeing them live on stage.

Book tickets at www.sterkinekor.com or call Ticketline on 0861-Movies (668 437).

