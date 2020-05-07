‘The Devil Wears Prada’ has some strong work etiquette messages

Cinemas remain closed during our national Covid-19 lockdown and, while streaming remains the go-to crutch for those of us who enjoy movie therapy, selections are running out.

As we explore options of oldies-but-goodies, we thought you might consider revisiting The Devil Wears Prada.

Released in 2006 and starring Oscar legend Meryl Streep as well as Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, the movie is about a young ugly duckling who has recently graduated in journalism and comes to New York to be an assistant to one of the city’s biggest magazine editors.

Billed by Rotten Tomatoes as “a rare film that surpasses the quality of its source novel”, the film grossed over $300 million worldwide and was the 12th-highest-grossing film worldwide of that year – and rightfully so.

Although perceived to be a “chick flick”, the movie is so much more than just a somewhat embellished glimpse into the highly stylised fashion and newsroom scene of New York, and actually serves as a springboard on workplace etiquette and motivation.

So, considering our current work-from-home situation under lockdown and the stress that it brings, we felt it fitting to highlight some of the valuable lessons that this gem of a movie teaches us.

It’s okay for managers to crack the whip

Meryl Streep’s character in the film, while cold and emotionless, expects nothing less than the best from her team. Surprisingly, she usually gets it. The fact is that there will always be slackers in a team and some staff will only improve when pushed (and maybe even threatened) by their team leaders.

So, if you are a team leader, don’t be afraid to crack the whip. If you are an employee, see the benefit of having a manager that pushes you beyond your limits.

The importance of a good mentor

Stanley Tucci’s character, who is the magazine’s art director, is an example of a great workplace mentor. His receptive nature and desire to develop new recruits make him a popular choice for team members to learn from and be motivated.

If you are struggling with your work, try to find someone in your organisation who can be your mentor. This will cause you to be more productive and ultimately move up the proverbial ladder.

Show tenacity at work

Demonstrating commitment to your organisation and your boss, even under trying times like our current lockdown and working from home situation, will help you get ahead in your career.

Anne Hathaway (as the new recruit) displays patience, commitment and tenacity in her work despite several failures, pressure and new challenges thrown her way.

Similar to this character in the movie, try to keep a few steps ahead and do more than what is expected. This places you in good stead with your employer.

Don’t step on others to get ahead

There’s an old career saying: “Be nice on the way up since you never know who you’ll meet on the way back down.” An example of this comes through in the workplace relationship between Anne Hathaway’s character and her colleague (played by Emily Blunt).

No matter how many snide remarks and unreasonable projects Blunt throws at her, Hathaway always maintains grace, integrity and a positive can-do attitude.

Ultimately, it is Blunt who needs Hathaway in the end. There is something to say for there being no ‘I’ in team.

So, add this movie to your viewing list this weekend and, while enjoying the great entertainment it provides, tear a page from the many workplace lessons it also brings.

Info

Rating: ★★★★☆

Cast: Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway

Director: David Frankel

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.