What to expect this December on Netflix

These include the highly anticipated The Witcher starring Henry Cavill and the Michael Bay film, 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds. A number of new seasonal shows such as Home For Christmas and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby will also be gracing our screens over the festive season.

Here’s what to look out for in the first week of December:

December 1 2019

Dead Kids – Netflix Original Film

A socially awkward teen bonds with a group of misfits who plot to take out the school’s arrogant rich kid – until their kidnapping scheme turns deadly.

Watch trailer below:

December 2 2019

The Lies Within – Netflix Original Series

After her father dies and her husband goes missing, Kim Seo-hui teams up with detective Jo Tae-sik and joins the National Assembly.

December 3 2019

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo – Netflix Original Film

Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.

Watch trailer below:

December 4 2019

Magic for Humans: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Hilarious and heartfelt, Justin Willman pulls out all the stops and props to amaze real people with playful tricks and showstopping magic routines.

Let’s Dance – Netflix Original Film

After his crew breaks up, a gifted but insecure hip-hop dancer teaches at a top ballet school in Paris, where he falls for an aspiring ballerina.

December 5 2019

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez – Netflix Original Series

This gritty dramatisation of the life of Carlos Tevez shows his rise to soccer stardom amid the harrowing conditions in Argentina’s Fuerte Apache.

V-Wars – Netflix Original Series

A doctor is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires. From the comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson.

Home for Christmas – Netflix Original Series

Fed up with the constant comments on her relationship status, perpetually single Johanne starts a 24-day hunt for a partner to bring home for Christmas.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby – Netflix Original Film

Christmas brings the ultimate gift to Aldovia: a royal baby. But first, Queen Amber must help her family and kingdom by finding a missing peace treaty.

