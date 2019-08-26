WATCH: First trailer for ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake

The first trailer for the Lady and the Tramp remake was unveiled during the D23 Expo, the annual Disney convention held over the weekend of 23-25 August in Anaheim, California.

The feature-length live-action film, a new version of Disney’s 1955 cartoon, is directed by Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie) and features the voices of Justin Theroux as Tramp, a stray dog who falls in love with English cocker spaniel Lady, voiced by Tessa Thompson.

Thomas Mann and Kiersey Clemons play her owners, Jim Dear and Darling.

The cast also includes Janelle Monàe, Ashley Jensen, and Benedict Wong.

The trailer shows Tramp telling Lady about his life, which is very different from hers. While Lady is the center of attention for her humans, his life involves the freedom and adventure of the streets.

We’re also shown one of the original film’s classic scenes, in which the two dogs share a romantic spaghetti dinner.

The movie is out November 12 on Disney+, the same day the studio’s streaming service launches in the United States.

