Jennifer Garner returns to action with ‘Peppermint’

After Chris North backs out of an illegal cash grab opportunity presented by a shady friend, local drug cartel kingpin Jonas Garcia’s revenge is swift and ruthless.

While out celebrating daughter Carly’s birthday, the North family is viciously gunned down in a gangland-style drive-by, leaving Riley North critically injured and barely breathing, her husband and daughter dead.

Upon waking from a coma, Riley is ready to identify the shooters and clings to belief that justice will be served.

“When she wakes up she is eager to identify them and expects the killers to be brought to justice,” says Jennifer Garner, who plays Riley.

Garner, who jumped at the opportunity to play the fierce protagonist, adds: “I loved that it was an original story and an action film with a woman as the lead character, the significance of which I do not take lightly.

“I’ve never had the chance to explore that kind of visceral need to defend or protect my family in a film, but the concept was something I could easily connect with.”

The physicality of the role gave Garner the opportunity to build on her extensive action pedigree after a break from fight and stunt choreography.

Regardless of her eyewitness testimony, the drug cartel’s influence is far-reaching within a corrupt system and an extensive web of conspirators. With so many on the take, justice never stands a chance.

Something inside Riley snaps as she watches the killers go free. “The judge, the lawyer and the police are all on the wrong side of the law, and the glaring injustice makes her lose her mind,” Garner explains.

“That she would lose her daughter and husband and the realisation that nobody is willing to do anything about it makes her crazy. She shuts down her emotions, goes into hiding and spends the next five years preparing.”

Riley begins to rebuild herself with a singular purpose, to serve justice on her own terms. She moulds herself into a wildly proficient, stone-cold assassin with expertise in martial arts, explosives and weaponry.

“She acquires mixed martial arts skills, a proficiency with knives and guns and learns how to stitch herself up and reset broken bones. She readies herself to take action on the fifth anniversary of their death, which was also Carly’s birthday,” explains Garner.

Called to investigate a gruesome triple homicide, gang homicide division detectives Moises Beltran and Stan Carmichael soon realise the victims are the same three men accused of the murder of Riley’s family. As they dig deeper, the body count rises.

Embattled after years on the job, lead detective Beltran is a straight shooter who is methodical and unflinching.

“Moises is an old-school cop who’s seen everything, ” says director Pierre Morel. “He has encountered terrible things and has developed an emotional distance by doing everything by the book.”

