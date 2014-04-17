The greatest story ever told again

Regardless of viewers’ cultural backgrounds and belief systems, the story remains compelling, including as it does prophecies; the arrival of a king; political corruption; miracles and terrifying violence.

But does it need to be told again (on film, at any rate)? Arguments either way can be made for Son Of God.

It doesn’t add anything new to the plot – it can’t really; that’d open a whole separate can of worms – and it takes no risks in terms of the way the narrative is presented.

Portuguese actor Diogo Morgado looks like the enduring cliche of what it is imagined Jesus looked like (shoulder-length hair, bokkie fluff around his mouth) and the costumes and props are beautifully researched and reproduced. It must be said, though, that the establishing shots of the Jerusalem of the time are awful – badly-made landscape models and out of focus to boot.

But there is more than enough to satisfy any viewer who is aware that tomorrow is Good Friday and attaches some significance (beyond time off work) to that date. The on-screen imagery endures once you have left the cinema, as do many of the well-known statements uttered by Jesus during his ministry.