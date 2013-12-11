Is Julia Roberts pregnant?

The 46-year-old actress, who already has eight-year-old twins, Hazel and Finn, as well as a six-year-old son, Henry, with her husband of 11-years Danny Moder, sparked speculation she is expecting her fourth child after stepping out in Los Angeles with a noticeable bump concealed by a baggy sweater.

The ‘August: Osage County’ star was with her cameraman husband at his parents house at the time, according to gossip website TMZ.com.

The actress recently opened up about juggling her career and her children, and joked that her agent is worried she will soon become a full-time mother.

She said: ”As my career is slowing down, he thought, I’ve got to figure this out before she brings it all to a screeching halt in favour of car pools.”

The Oscar-winning actress also revealed that she has no problem waiting for the right role to come up.

She explained: ”The things that are correct for me will come to me at the time that I am interested in them and have the capacity, the understanding, to do them.

”When I miss out on a part, I can be bummed I didn’t get it, but then I see who got it, and I think, ‘Oh, well.’ ”

Julia also previously said that she felt she had ”earned” a break from Hollywood to start a family after almost two decades of acting.

She said: ”I had been working for 18 years when I had Hazel and Finn almost nine years ago. So I felt like I earned that time in my house and in my kitchen and in bed all day with these two little people. I felt that was my present to myself.”

She added: ”I worked hard, and I was very devoted to that, and then I earned this jewel box of a life that I felt completely entitled to. It still is really important, but it has made me take more things into consideration.”

– TEAMtalk Media