Celebrities 4.12.2013 03:40 pm

Terrence Howard marries girlfriend of one month

Terrence Howard. Image courtesy JJ Duncan (Wikimedia commons).

‘The Butler’ actor Terrence Howard has secretly married his girlfriend of just one month, a Canadian woman known only as Miranda.

The ‘Butler’ star tied the knot for a fourth time recently to his latest flame, a Canadian woman known only as Miranda, and a source close to the 44-year-old actor admitted it was ”not out of character” for him to do such a thing.

They told RadarOnline: ”It’s another one of his outlandish moves … he only knew and/or dated her for about a month!”

His ex-wife Michelle Ghent was granted a temporary restraining order against him in September, after claiming he beat her during an argument in Costa Rica, and insiders have claimed he called her up to tell her about his latest nuptials.

A source alleges: ”Terrence called up Michelle to tell her about the marriage and taunt her about it. She needs to cut him off for good.”

While Terrence has only been dating Miranda for a month, in that time he has introduced her to his friends and family and taken her to red carpet events including ‘The Best Man Holiday’ movie premiere in Los Angeles, California on November 5 and the pair were both wearing wedding rings at the event.

TEAMtalk Media

