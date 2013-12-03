Dancing star’s aunt seriously injured

According to the Daily Sun, tragedy struck for Sibahle and her family on Friday, while they were on their way to bury her grandmother.

The family were reportedly travelling in a taxi, which also carried the body of her late grandmother, but disaster struck when the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a pole before rolling onto an embankment.

A passenger travelling with Tshibika family is said to have died in the crash, which also left the 23-year-old dancer’s aunt, NokuthulaTshibika, with serious injuries to her head and body.

Speaking to the publication, Sibahle’s uncle, Mzukisi Tshibika, said the coffin was shattered when the trailer holding it was crushed by the impact of the accident.

“The accident was a bad sight,” he added.

“Imagine, this was an old person we were transporting for burial. It was really a shocking experience. I don’t know why we are being followed with all this bad luck.”

Misfortune has overshadowed Sibahle’s victory on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ in November. Her grandmother passed away shortly after she won the competition, and she was forced to go into hiding soon after she returned home when she was warned that she had been targeted by criminals who were planning to kidnap her and hold her for ransom.

