Miley’s wild 21st birthday

Miley Cyrus is planning a wild 21st birthday party.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer is said to be hosting an S&M-themed bash to celebrate the milestone later this month and has even invited ex-fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ”Miley wants the party to be off the hook, she’s hiring all sorts.

”She’s enlisted party planners and asked them to create a sex dungeon with cages and whips.

”Penis-shaped party lights and male and female dancers are also on the bill.”

Although Miley will be performing at the American Music Awards on her actual birthday on November 23, she will be hosting the event afterwards with big showbiz names on the guest list.

The 20-year-old singer is now reportedly in contact with ex-fiancé Liam, who she split from in September after a three-year relationship, and she wants the 23-year-old actor to be at her party.

A source told Hollywood Life: ”Miley and Liam talking has led her to invite him to her birthday festivities since when they were together they talked about her 21st birthday for quite a while, so she is hoping and expecting him to show up.”

– TEAMtalk Media