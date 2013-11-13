Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to move to UK?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are planning to move to London.

The couple are planning to settle down in an upmarket area of the UK capital in a bid to give their five-month-old daughter North an ”elite” education and social circle.

A source said: ”Kanye talks a lot about how he wants his kids to attend the same boarding schools as Kate Middleton and Prince William did. He wants them to go to Oxford, grow up alongside royalty and be part of the elite.

”They’ll be buying a place and love the idea of Chelsea or Kensington.”

The couple also see the move as a good chance to broaden their respective careers.

The source told heat magazine: ”Kim and Kanye see London as the next phase of their empire growth. The US is pretty much a saturated market for them now, but their business people reckon that London could be their new LA.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s mother-and-manager Kris Jenner is said to see the move as a good idea and is considering persuading more of her family to join the pair.

The source said: ”Kris is in, hook, line and sinker. She looks at London, sees all the power players of the world and wants to be moving in those circles.

”She wants Kendall to sign to a European modelling agency for luxury label work and Kris is pushing for Khloe to be their UK brand ambassador, giving her time and space away from her marital problems with Lamar Odom.

”Kourtney is settled in New York, but it’s only a six-hour flight away and Scott loves the whole Brit thing.”

– TeamTalk